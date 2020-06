What? Ford lavede faktisk 3 prototyper med karrosseri i rustfrit stål!

View this post on Instagram

Selling at The Auburn Auction, September 5 without reserve, this is the first time a set of these cars has ever come to auction. First conceived by pioneering steel producer Allegheny Ludlum in collaboration with the Ford Motor Company in 1935, the trio comprises a 1936 Ford Deluxe Sedan, 1960 Ford Thunderbird and and 1967 Lincoln Convertible, built to showcase the extreme durability and aesthetic appeal of stainless steel. Unique and iconic, they are extraordinary artifacts from a dynamic era of innovation for the steel and automotive industries in America. Full details online via the link in our bio #stainlesssteelfords #stainlesssteel #historiccars #fordmotorcompany #auburnauction