Formel 1-verdensmester har sat sin McLaren P1 til salg

So I’ve decided to put my Mclaren P1 up for sale so that someone else can enjoy her. It’s a tough decision but living in America I don’t really get the chance to drive this beauty, I did give her a final blast up to Silverstone for WEC last month though! 😬 #Repost @steve_hurn_cars with @get_repost ・・・ 🔥It’s no secret that we’re currently selling ex-F1 world champion Jenson Button’s McLaren P1. What we didn’t tell you was that this is a 1 of 1 example! 🔥 • The custom order Grauschwartz Grey paint, interior colour combo and road legal ‘Track Mode 2’ options are totally unique to this car. That’s right, the only P1 around with this set of specs! • For more info, specs and price, please visit the link in our bio. • @jensonbutton_22 #SteveHurnCars#McLaren #McLarenSpecialOperations#MSO #McLarenP1 #P1 #DreamGarage#ForSale #JensonButton #F1 #FormulaOne#FormulaOneLegend #WorldChampion#WEC • • • • #Supercar #SupercarLifestyle #ClassicCars #LuxuryCar #ExoticCars #SupercarsDaily #HypercarsOfInstagram #CarsOfInstagram #Instacars #MoreThanMachines #CarsWithoutLimits