Internationalt medie: Derfor er Magnussen den sande vinder af F1-løbet i Kina

P8 today! 👌🏼It was a good race and I had fun out there. I had a good car all the way through the race. I'd made a really poor start, so to come back from that and push, I was really happy. The race was really well managed from the team. It was good strategy to get me out on the supersoft after the intermediates. I’m happy for the team and we’re looking forward to the coming races!

